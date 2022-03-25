“If you don’t have at least N10M in your savings, you’re not qualified for marriage” – Lady tells men (Video)

A lady has shared her opinion establishing the condition that any man must meet before considering marrying a woman.

In the short video, the lady stated that a man who does not have at least N10 million in his savings is plainly unfit for marriage.

As a man, if you don’t have at least 10million naira in your savings, Then you are not yet qualified for marriage.” she wrote.

She made this statement while performing some dancing routines.

As expected, this comment has elicited a range of responses from netizens who are both for and against it…

codex_fund wrote:

“She is right thou cause I don’t understand why you will have just hundredths of thousands and will be thinking you worth marriage …….. if millions ain’t sounding in your bank bro hustle …..build a brighter future …. Don’t get married into poverty so you child won’t grow in trenches 👏👏👏”

bantemulla wrote:

“Na ur type full Shiloh smh”

chiemekadave wrote:

“How much your PAPA get marry your MAMA ? 😂😂😂😂😂”

official_fumilola wrote:

“Then how much do you have ?”

dj_osax wrote:

“You papa get reach 5k for Acct 🤷‍♂️”

official_fedi_ral wrote:

“Na im b say na father me go jus go turn 😢 make my life nor waist 😢 bcux I nor get rish 1k fr account 😢”

sjmadiba wrote:

“Your papa get 10k for account [email protected] married una mama?”

charliem_pp wrote:

“Coming from somebody wey dey man house wear short of 4200 dey yarn rubbish”