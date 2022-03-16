TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Founder of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has vowed to surprise his spiritual father, the General Overseer of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, with another jet.

According to PM News, Enenche stated that Bishop Oyedepo deserved another aircraft even though he has one already.

Making the promise while speaking during a combined service at the Glory Dome in the Federal Capital Territory, Enenche was quoted as saying;

“I want to live a Kingdom-first lifestyle, start now! I want to be a major giver in the Kingdom, don’t wait! I believe that one day, I will buy my father in the Lord (Oyedepo), an aircraft.

I’m trusting God for that, not that he can’t buy for himself, but this is just to add to what you have Sir, but before I reach that level, when he bought this current aircraft many years ago, I went to him with an offering; I said, ‘This is for aircraft’s tyre.’

“The meaning of it is; if I had enough money to buy the aircraft, I could have bought it but, since I cannot buy it now, at least this money is equivalent to the tyre – plenty money because every part of the elephant is big.”

