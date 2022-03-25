TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I give you only 7 days to exit this world” –…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a…

White man surprises Nigerian girl with $1500 after she agreed to…

“Jada in the mud” – Wizkid stirs reactions after being spotted with singer he once declared as ‘my wife’

EntertainmentMusic
By Ezie Innocent
  • Wizkid Ayo Balogun, a Grammy Award winner, has been spotted with DDB, an American singer whom he previously declared to be his wife, four years later.
Wizkid

On April 24th, 2018, Wizkid used a photo of the singer as his Twitter profile image, prompting many fans to question their relationship, which he referred to as his “wife.”

READ ALSO

“If you don’t have at least N10M in your savings, you’re not…

“I have this strong desire to be a witch” – 20-year-old lady…

DDB

Four years later, the singer was spotted holding hands with DDB, eliciting a slew of responses from fans, some of which were directed at Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada P.

See the reference below;

Below are some more reactions…

In other news, A young Nigerian lady involves gods as she submits the name of Chinedu Ijiomah, the CEO of Chinmark Investment Company, to the shrine, claiming to have been duped N4m.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I give you only 7 days to exit this world” – Actor Kanayo O.…

Woman left heartbroken after finding out husband married her as a result of…

White man surprises Nigerian girl with $1500 after she agreed to talk him out of…

Man seeks advice as his virgin girlfriend gets pregnant despite not having sex

Lesbian lady cries out as partner dumps her to chase after a man

You take things without permission and you don’t know how to maintain them…

“Get a guy to impregnate you and stop calling those pets your kids” – Man slams…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“If you don’t have at least N10M in your savings, you’re not qualified for…

Teachers and Proprietor arrested as three siblings disappear from Abuja school

Pretty Mike storms party with men dressed in red attire carrying another man as…

“Jada in the mud” – Wizkid stirs reactions after being spotted with singer…

“Just have money in this life” – Reactions as Portable is spotted all loved up…

Lady sends name of CEO, family to shrine after being defrauded N4M (Video)

Sirbalo splashes over N100M on fifth house ahead of 30th birthday (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More