TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Reactions as Justin Dean calls out his wife, Korra Obidi again

Dancer, Korra Obidi shares heartbreaking post, amid divorce saga…

Man advises Nigerians to be cautious as he shares strange…

Lady cries out as her ‘poor’ boyfriend insists on buying a car and house for himself and father before marriage

Entertainment
By Shalom

A lady has lamented on social media after her poor boyfriend insisted on getting a car and house for himself and father before marriage.

Sharing her ordeal to relationship blogger, Joro Olomofin, the heartbroken lady said,

“Been dating this guy for three years and a few months. We practically do everything together. I’m very open to him like I share virtually everything that happens around me to him.

READ ALSO

Man hospitalized after girlfriend poured hot water on him…

Comedian, Sabinus gifts his childhood friend a brand new car…

Most times when we have this intense talks about future, he’d tell me he wants to marry me when he get rich but the thing is he isn’t buoyant but still pushing regardless.

I help him in every way I can. Now the thing is when we talk he tells me “shey you know you’ll marry before me abi” or “do and born because you’ll still marry first”.

Later maybe during another convo, he says “our kids will be cute”. Lastly he said he isn’t settling down if he doesn’t have a ride or build a house for himself and his dad.”

See full post below,

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Reactions as Justin Dean calls out his wife, Korra Obidi again

Dancer, Korra Obidi shares heartbreaking post, amid divorce saga with husband,…

Man advises Nigerians to be cautious as he shares strange experience after…

Sylvester Oromoni: Chocolate coloured material found in deceased’s stomach…

Lady who got divorced barely a year after her marriage, sends message to single…

Divorce Saga: “Are you mad? Please get out!!!” – Dancer Korra…

Woman shares heartbreaking experience after boarding ‘one-chance’ bus in…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Law graduate bags 10 years imprisonment for defrauding people on Facebook

“It is okay to lose your trust and stop believing in God” –…

Divorce Saga: “Are you mad? Please get out!!!” – Dancer Korra…

Actress Funke Akindele blows hot over rare artwork of herself

“I’ll buy another private jet for you” – Pastor Enenche promises Bishop Oyedepo

NYSC reacts to Corps members’ viral seductive dance at orientation camp…

Lady cries out as her ‘poor’ boyfriend insists on buying a car and…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More