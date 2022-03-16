Lady cries out as her ‘poor’ boyfriend insists on buying a car and house for himself and father before marriage

A lady has lamented on social media after her poor boyfriend insisted on getting a car and house for himself and father before marriage.

Sharing her ordeal to relationship blogger, Joro Olomofin, the heartbroken lady said,

“Been dating this guy for three years and a few months. We practically do everything together. I’m very open to him like I share virtually everything that happens around me to him.

Most times when we have this intense talks about future, he’d tell me he wants to marry me when he get rich but the thing is he isn’t buoyant but still pushing regardless.

I help him in every way I can. Now the thing is when we talk he tells me “shey you know you’ll marry before me abi” or “do and born because you’ll still marry first”.

Later maybe during another convo, he says “our kids will be cute”. Lastly he said he isn’t settling down if he doesn’t have a ride or build a house for himself and his dad.”

