“Leave Mercy alone, you go soon choke” – Reactions as Tacha throws shade

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has sparked reactions after throwing shades at a ‘boss bitch’.

Although the reality TV star didn’t mention any name, fans of BBNaija winner, Mercy have dragged Tacha, as they claim the sub was directed to Mercy.

Tacha in her tweet, stated that the individual claims to be a boss lady, but her lifestyle is being sponsored by different men.

Speaking further, Tacha, reiterated that a lady who is being bankrolled by multiple men does not deserve the title nor its bragging rights.

“Boss Bitch, but it’s series of men sponsoring your lifestyle!!! How are you a boss? Pay your bills before claiming title!! I’m Good,” she tweeted.

Reacting to this, Smile43 wrote,

“Leave Mercy alone and focus on your own life. You go soon choke”.

Kant money said,

“Tacha I think say you don outgrow trolling”.

See her post below,