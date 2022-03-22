Man gets his scrotum stuck inside tiny opening of a plastic chair (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A man was forced to sit motionless while a saw was used to cut the chair he was sitting on, after his scrotum became trapped between a hole in the chair.

Since the video was released online, viewers have been wondering how the naked man’s scrotum managed to fit between the very little hole between the plastic chair.

Good Samaritans can be seen in the video attempting to help the man break free from his excruciating shackles.
One person held the plastic chair while another carefully cut it with a saw, avoiding the trapped man’s male member.

The man was eventually freed as the chair was cut wide enough to remove his scrotum.

Watch the video below;

