Mr Macaroni screams after lekki woman inputs N1M on his phone to be transferred to her

Mr. Macaroni, a popular Instagram comedian, shared a video of his funny reaction after a woman he offered the freedom to request any amount from him went overboard with her request.

Residents of Lekki convened on March 30 to discuss the reopening of the tollgate and the resumption of tolling at the Ikoyi bridge. Mr. Macaroni decided to have some fun with some of the persons who were present at the meeting after the meeting. He handed a lady his phone and asked her to enter her account number, just as in his skits.

The lady, seeing an opportunity to make money, quickly took the phone from him and inputted 1 million Naira.

The comic act was taken aback when he saw the amount she inputted, Macaroni, however did not approve the 1 million transfer, rather, he sent her N200,000.

Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, he wrote, ”Haaaa! 1 Million Naira?? How much is my net worth? 😂😭”

Watch video below,