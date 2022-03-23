“My Queen”- 2face Idibia gushes over Annie as he shares romantic video of them taking a stroll

2Face Idibia, a veteran singer, took to Instagram to praise his wife, Annie, whom he referred to as his queen.

The couple has been the subject of intense attention in recent days with the release of a reality TV show in which they appeared. Annie in the show sobbed as she thought about how 2Face had cheated on her and gotten other ladies pregnant while they were dating.

Since then, 2face has resorted to social media to declare his undying love for Annie. He shared numerous posts extolling Annie’s greatness, as well as a romantic video of the two of them taking a stroll in their estate.

See his posts and video below…

In other news, Charly Boy, a Nigerian singer, has given his followers father and daughter goals by posting a video of himself giving his daughter a good haircut on social media. In the video’s caption, Charly Boy lamented the fact that his daughter had turned him into a barber.