TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks…

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens…

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get…

“My Queen”- 2face Idibia gushes over Annie as he shares romantic video of them taking a stroll

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

2Face Idibia, a veteran singer, took to Instagram to praise his wife, Annie, whom he referred to as his queen.

2face and Annie

The couple has been the subject of intense attention in recent days with the release of a reality TV show in which they appeared. Annie in the show sobbed as she thought about how 2Face had cheated on her and gotten other ladies pregnant while they were dating.

READ ALSO

“I’m chilling with the big boys” – Tacha rejoices as…

Reactions as throwback photos of Annie at 15 dating 2Face at…

Since then, 2face has resorted to social media to declare his undying love for Annie. He shared numerous posts extolling Annie’s greatness, as well as a romantic video of the two of them taking a stroll in their estate.

See his posts and video below…

 

In other news, Charly Boy, a Nigerian singer, has given his followers father and daughter goals by posting a video of himself giving his daughter a good haircut on social media. In the video’s caption, Charly Boy lamented the fact that his daughter had turned him into a barber.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Wife of married man whom Nancy Isime allegedly snatched, breaks silence

Why I am scared to share my side of the story – Korra Obidi opens up

56-year-old virgin reveals why she hasn’t been able to get a man (Video)

Lady in tears as she narrates sad experience with suspected kidnapper working as…

Wife heartbroken after hidden camera caught husband cheating with male best…

Lady who lied to her boyfriend about being a virgin, seeks advice as her…

Man discloses condition a ‘baba’ gave him and his bestfriend to make them rich

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Since we can’t repeat clothes, we rent and return after use”…

“My Queen”- 2face Idibia gushes over Annie as he shares romantic…

World Cup play-off: We shall make Nigerians happy by defeating Ghana –…

“Majority of babes who pose for the camera with their backs have nothing…

Wife sheds tears as husband jets off abroad with her bestie

Charly Boy reveals what his daughter has turned him into

Don’t allow anybody tension you, just hustle your hustle – Rudeboy advises

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More