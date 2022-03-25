Teachers and Proprietor arrested as three siblings disappear from Abuja school

Teachers and the proprietor of Star Child Academy in Kabusa area of Abuja, have been arrested by officers from the Federal Capital Territory Police Command in connection with the sudden disappearance of three students at the school.

According to reports, the mother of the children identified as Marvelous, Alex and Rehoboth Sunday, had gone to their school on Tuesday March 22,to pick them up but they were nowhere in sight. A search was conducted and there was no trace of the children in the school vicinity.

The distraught mum called her husband who rushed down to the school and immediately lodged a complaint at the nearest police station.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, DSP Josephine Adeh, said all the teachers in the school, alongside the proprietor, had been arrested over the matter.

She went on to say that the inquiry is still going on because the matter has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department.