TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals…

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time…

“Why is his face like that?” – Reactions as Nigerian dad keeps straight face as son buys him a new car in (video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A video of a young Nigerian man giving his father a new automobile has elicited mixed reactions.

The young man led his barefooted father out of their house by hand in the brief video published by @saintavenue_ent1 on Instagram.

People nearby could be heard screams of excitement as both men walked to the place where the car was parked.

READ ALSO

Lady praises God after saving her 1-year-old son who…

White man surprises Nigerian girl with $1500 after she…

When he arrived at the car, the young man opened the driver’s side door and gestured to the man to take possession of the new vehicle.

The car recipient did not appear startled or excited, according to the onlookers. The man’s father remained completely silent.

Watch the video below:

See some social media reactions

@queen_sapphire_gold said:

“I don’t understand why u park for mile 12 u go carry ur papa from ketu without allowing him to wear slippers wat kind of surprise be dis.”

@mckpolokpolo said:

“Regardless the way e present if I still appreciate this thanks bro.”

@ericmoore_mpr said:

“I hate it when ppl conclude or disrespect ppl’s achievement… I totally disagree with ur fact or instincts.. Tnx.”

@black_banker said:

“Men will be men. A woman will be screaming and thanking God for shaming her enemies and how she suffered raising him.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“I can’t believe this” – James Brown goes emotional as he reveals message he…

Husband tells angry residents to call police on his wife after their housemaid…

Man seeks advice after ex who introduced him as a ‘long-time friend’ to her male…

‘We saw hell’ – Survivor who got shot on the thigh recounts ordeal

“God protect my life” – Terrified Nigerian soldier prays as he walks alone…

Reactions as ladies play a game of asking their boyfriends for account number…

‘I’m completely heartbroken and drained’ – Actress Mercy Aigbe cries out

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Why is his face like that?” – Reactions as Nigerian dad keeps straight…

Twin skit makers, Doyin and Moyin celebrate birthday with stunning photos

Train attack: FG asks Nigerians to contribute money for patients’…

Tuface and Annie Idibia react to brother, Wisdom Macaulay’s call out over…

Chioma Rowland’s alleged new lover with 6 kids, 5 baby mamas exposed

Man narrates how EFCC officers double-crossed his car and ordered him down for…

“Marriage is sweet” – Actress, Mo Bimpe says as she shares goofy video of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More