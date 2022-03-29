Young man and older white girlfriend spark reactions as they leave many jealous in loved-up video (Video)

In a recent video, a young Nigerian man was seen all lovey-dovey with his white lover.

Well from the source we had, the two lovers had met online for some time but things were getting much deeper than they expected. She had to travel from UK to Nigeria to see him.

As she clung to the young man, the white lady, who appeared to be rather older than him, was quite shy of the camera.

The video generated debate among netizens about the young man’s intentions, with some criticizing the relationship, claiming that the lady is old enough to be his mother.

See what people are saying:

sterlynwrighter wrote: “Operation secure the bag and your future 😂😂😂”

_theonlytina wrote: “it’s the fact that she’s shy for me”

auth__omolara wrote: ” Mama dey shy 😂😂😂😂😂 wahallurr”

mr_fastresponse wrote: “They’re not lovers.. the woman adopt the boi ni”

Watch the video below;