Christabel Egbenya cries out after being dragged into Yul Edochie’s saga as ‘husband snatcher’ (Video)

Nollywood actress Christabel Egbenya debunks the allegation of giving birth to a child for a colleague, Yul Edochie .

This comes just hours after the actor disclosed his second marriage, in which he had a child without informing his first wife.

Social media users attacked Christabel Egbenya over suspected claims of snatching Yul Edochie for reasons that have yet to be confirmed.

“I’m not Yul’s second wife ooo, na my pikin I born oo, this is my husbands first child oo, not Yul Edochie’s own, Biko my husband is Mark Onumajuru,” She said.

