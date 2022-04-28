TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she…

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news…

Christabel Egbenya cries out after being dragged into Yul Edochie’s saga as ‘husband snatcher’ (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actress Christabel Egbenya debunks the allegation of giving birth to a child for a colleague, Yul Edochie .

This comes just hours after the actor disclosed his second marriage, in which he had a child without informing his first wife.

Social media users attacked Christabel Egbenya over suspected claims of snatching Yul Edochie for reasons that have yet to be confirmed.

READ ALSO

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy…

How Yul’s first wife, May allegedly snatched Yul from…

“I’m not Yul’s second wife ooo, na my pikin I born oo, this is my husbands first child oo, not Yul Edochie’s own, Biko my husband is Mark Onumajuru,” She said.

Watch the video below …

In a related news; Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and producer, is currently having nightmares after blogger Gistlover posted a photo of another Nollywood actress who is married, whom Yul Edochie was dating.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin breaks silence

Leaked chat of Yul Edochie’s wife opening up about what she found out…

Yul Edochie’s first wife reacts as her husband breaks news of having a…

“Sweety, we’ve not made love since we got married” –…

Veteran actor Pete Edochie allegedly not on good terms with son Yul over his…

Yul Edochie reacts after his wife slammed him and his second wife over their…

How Yul Edochie allegedly paid bride price of side chick on Sunday (Details)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Eke lambasted for robbing fans of pity votes despite being from a wealthy…

Nigerians react as Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin sends message to…

How Yul’s first wife, May allegedly snatched Yul from her roommate years…

Christabel Egbenya cries out after being dragged into Yul Edochie’s saga as…

20-year-old boy reportedly gifts girlfriend a Benz for her birthday (video)

I don’t mind being Yul Edochie’s third wife – Amanda Chisom spills

Yul Edochie reacts after his wife slammed him and his second wife over their…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More