‘Crazy things are happening’ – Nigerian male twins reportedly marry one bride, netizens go haywire (video)

A video showing a pair of Nigerian twins marrying a single bride has gone viral, eliciting a flurry of reactions.

The male twins were seen standing with their wife-to-be while attendants encircled them in a video published by renowned Instagram site, Gossipmilltv, and monitored by TheinfoNG.

People who attended the occasion were seen praying for the couple as they prepare to begin their marriage adventure.

It is not uncommon for two female twins to agree to marry one man, but two male twins agreeing to marry one lady has prompted debate on the photo and video sharing platform.

Watch the video below;

See some reactions from netizens who chanced upon the video;

iamlacrown noted; I would have said awesome but to be honest what a Threesome marriage 😂😂😂😂

wisdomcounsellin commented; This is against biblical order “one man, one wife”. How is this even acceptable? Tems was indeed right, crazy things are happening

fredycj had this to say: So this twins agreed to do this and the girl accepted….. I can never understand this.

king_djrash wrote; They will take turn na, na you go chop her this night, let me drink Jedi to run my own tomorrow lol 😂 mad set of people