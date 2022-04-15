“Don Jazzy’s juju is working” – Reactions as Rihanna allegedly caught ASAP Rocky cheating

As his long-time crush, Rihanna, is apparently in a messy split with Asap Rocky, Nigerian fans give credit to music producer Don Jazzy.

According to a report circulating on social media, the very pregnant American singer is in the midst of a breakup after discovering her fiance, Asap Rocky, having an affair with a shoe designer.

The couple, who are expecting their first child together soon, have neither confirmed nor rejected the news.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have supposedly split up Apparently Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with Fenty footwear designer Amina Muaddi 😬 pic.twitter.com/X3r75uBU64 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) April 14, 2022

Fans have flocked to Don Jazzy in response to the news, with some blaming Rihanna for choosing her fiancee over the Nigerian music mogul.

See some of the reactions below…

phairphantom wrote: Marry Donjazzy you say na ASAP Rocky, now everything don dey Rocky Asap

princechike12 wrote: Don jazzy juju is working

mumkdsneh wrote: Instead of u to marry our @donjazzy who will never cheat on you.

prettypat_offically wrote: Don jazzy prayers don finally work