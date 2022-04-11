“Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes” JJC Skillz writes in support of wife Funke Akindele after his son called her out

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

JJC Skillz, Funke Akindele’s spouse, has written her a wonderful note in the midst of rumours of a marital issue, urging her not to let the speculations ruin her mood.

Funke Akindele allegedly ordered her husband JJC Skillz to leave her house during a disagreement, which is why he’s currently in London to give her room to cool down and resolve whatever misunderstanding they may have, which is common in most marriages.

In an indirect response to the online rumors, JJC Skillz has advised his wife Funke Akindele not to let people spoil her mood, telling her to enjoy herself with the kids because he misses them.

According to him, the family is the only rock he knows that stays steady and the only institution he knows that works, and while London is cool, he misses home and puts his family first in everything, so the devil is lying if they try to divide them.

The only rock I know that stays steady and the only institution
I know that works is the FAMILY. London is cool but I’m missing home @funkejenifaakindele my love 😍 Have loads of fun with the children. See you soon at home. Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes 🏡 #familyfirst❤️ #Bellos4ever #chinesswhispers #devilisaliar

