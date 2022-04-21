Dr Chinelo: I’ve forgiven those who mocked my daughter after she was shot – Father

Mr Ifeanyi Megafu, father of Dr Chinelo Megafu who died in the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, has spoken on the incident.

The grieving father on Thursday said he felt bad about the tweets which followed his daughter’s call for help during the attack.

On the day of the attack, Chinelo tweeted, “I’m on the train, I have been shot please pray for me.”

However, she was trolled and accused of clout-chasing with the incident. Some Twitter users asked her if she was dead yet.

Speaking on that, Megafu said at his daughter’s ongoing funeral service at the Shepherdhill Baptist Church in Lagos that he has forgiven his daughter’s mockers.

He urged the government to fix the country “so that we will stop losing our young ones and the best and brightest will not be taken away like Chinelo.”

He corroborated a statement by one of Chinelo’s friends Steph Adamu that the dental surgeon “was just inches away from leaving this country to further her studies and go practice in an environment devoid of hate and fear.”