TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who…

You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie…

Dr Chinelo: I’ve forgiven those who mocked my daughter after she was shot – Father

Entertainment
By Shalom

Mr Ifeanyi Megafu, father of Dr Chinelo Megafu who died in the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022, has spoken on the incident.

The grieving father on Thursday said he felt bad about the tweets which followed his daughter’s call for help during the attack.

On the day of the attack, Chinelo tweeted, “I’m on the train, I have been shot please pray for me.”

READ ALSO

Why I slept with my 10-year-old daughter – Man…

Funke Akindele’s husband’s babymama cries out as her son,…

However, she was trolled and accused of clout-chasing with the incident. Some Twitter users asked her if she was dead yet.

Speaking on that, Megafu said at his daughter’s ongoing funeral service at the Shepherdhill Baptist Church in Lagos that he has forgiven his daughter’s mockers.

He urged the government to fix the country “so that we will stop losing our young ones and the best and brightest will not be taken away like Chinelo.”

He corroborated a statement by one of Chinelo’s friends Steph Adamu that the dental surgeon “was just inches away from leaving this country to further her studies and go practice in an environment devoid of hate and fear.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady calls out husband two months into marriage, accuses him of deceiving her…

Video of chrisland school girl threatening to expose friend who she claims slept…

You need to divorce Tubaba so you can heal – Fan advises Annie Idibia, she…

My husband of 10 years left me for the housemaid – Woman shares

IGP explains why husband and of late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu’s…

“Adulterous twerker, how useful have you been to your ‘impo’ husband?” – Tonto…

Lady gets physical with bank officials, security men over N750k deducted from…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Lady accuses her ex-boss of sacking her after snatching her fiancé; her ex-boss…

I Was Depressed So I Got A Benz – Comedian Cute Abiola Says As He Acquires New…

I Was Disappointed Wizkid Didn’t Attend My Wedding – Banky W

Dr Chinelo: I’ve forgiven those who mocked my daughter after she was shot…

Yinka Ayefele Surprises Staff With Brand New Car

‘Beware of people who accuse others of ruining their happiness’ – Reno Omokri…

Tania Omotayo warns parents who have male children to be watchful when bringing…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More