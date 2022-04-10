TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced,…

Frank Edwards blows hot over death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband,…

Happie Boys share adorable video after arriving Cyprus to further their studies

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Happie Boys, former Chicken Republic security officers, have arrived in Cyprus to pursue their education.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Happie Boys, they made headlines after dancing at their duty post at Chicken Republic, and the video of them went viral and received a lot of attention.

Unfortunately, the manager fired them as a result of their conduct in the video. When Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, saw the video and learned about the sack, he decided to help them by providing them scholarships abroad alongside their friend, Caleb.

READ ALSO

Viral security officers thank Nigerians as they’re set to…

They began their preparations and have now arrived in Cyprus, where they will continue their education at the university level. Amakor Johnson and Matthew Precious Kelechi were spotted in in a video available on popular Instagram blog, Gossipmilltv fishing by the seaside. Together with them was their manager, Caleb.

Watch video below;

See some reactions below;

the_real_tobe_official wrote; Make I go play them the update for this way first😭😭😭 Times are hard or maybe make I beg them to tell that man to give me scholarship for here too😂😂❤️❤️

wisdomcounsellin had this to say: Moral Lesson: God will change your story, just keep doing the good work you are doing.

udnailz commented; Bt did they ask this boys if they really want to further their education? 😮. Hmmm !! I know why I’m asking.

hurlaola wrote; From frying pan to fire,hope whoever send you will sponsors you will see it to the end because no job in that country

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

Frank Edwards blows hot over death of singer Osinachi Nwachukwu

Nkechi Blessing narrates how she caught estranged husband, Opeyemi with ‘juju’…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret…

“Why do ladies get finer after divorce or breakups?” – Korra Obidi’s dance in…

Will Smith finally reacts after Oscars banned him for 10 years, following Chris…

Singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu died of domestic violence, not cancer – Friends…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Happie Boys share adorable video after arriving Cyprus to further their studies

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

Man receives loaf of bread, yoghurt as Man of the Match award in Uganda

Lady accosted after allegedly using ‘black soap’ to make man transfer all the…

Man shares how his mum who was committed christian died from staying in abusive…

Alex Unusual gets into heated argument with policeman who demanded to search her…

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More