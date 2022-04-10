Happie Boys share adorable video after arriving Cyprus to further their studies

Happie Boys, former Chicken Republic security officers, have arrived in Cyprus to pursue their education.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Happie Boys, they made headlines after dancing at their duty post at Chicken Republic, and the video of them went viral and received a lot of attention.

Unfortunately, the manager fired them as a result of their conduct in the video. When Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries, saw the video and learned about the sack, he decided to help them by providing them scholarships abroad alongside their friend, Caleb.

They began their preparations and have now arrived in Cyprus, where they will continue their education at the university level. Amakor Johnson and Matthew Precious Kelechi were spotted in in a video available on popular Instagram blog, Gossipmilltv fishing by the seaside. Together with them was their manager, Caleb.

the_real_tobe_official wrote; Make I go play them the update for this way first😭😭😭 Times are hard or maybe make I beg them to tell that man to give me scholarship for here too😂😂❤️❤️

wisdomcounsellin had this to say: Moral Lesson: God will change your story, just keep doing the good work you are doing.

udnailz commented; Bt did they ask this boys if they really want to further their education? 😮. Hmmm !! I know why I’m asking.

hurlaola wrote; From frying pan to fire,hope whoever send you will sponsors you will see it to the end because no job in that country