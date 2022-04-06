Lady confronts man for performing rituals right in front of her gate

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A woman was perplexed when she noticed a stranger performing what appeared to be a dangerous ritual just in front of her gate.

The incident occurred at Abraham Adesanya Estate in Lekki, where the man was seen strolling from one side to the other while sprinkling something in front of the gate.

Sensing danger, the lady questioned the young man about what he was doing in front of her gate without her permission.

Despite the lady’s efforts to have the young man explain things to her, the young man walked majestically away from the situation without saying anything to her.

