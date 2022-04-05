Lady narrates how a girl landed in jail after helping ex boyfriend pick up a parcel

On Twitter, a woman known as PuffyPearl described how a young girl ended up in jail after assisting her ex-boyfriend in picking up a delivery.
PuffyPearl claimed that the lady picked up the parcel unaware that it contained drugs.
Pearl posted on Twitter,
“This girl just relocated, her ex finding out she’s now in his city, came begging, asking to see her. He proposed they sit somewhere and talk. Asked her help him get top up in a store nearby and help collect a parcel there for him. Parcel was drugs and she’s now in jail.
He set her up 💔 he used her a picker and left her there. She don’t know where he stays, his friends and any info about him in the abroad except the number he called with that day which is no longer available. I feel so bad man!”
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES