‘Life without my mom has been hell’, Bobrisky cries out

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye popularly called Bobrisky, has shared a heartwrenching post, 13 years after his mother’s death.

In the post shared on Snapchat, Bobrisky said sometimes he still acts in denial of his mother’s death and calls her phone number if it would go through.

He further advised his fans not to joke with their mothers if they are still alive because a mother’s love is priceless, and nothing can buy it.

In his words,

“Sometimes I still call my mum phone number maybe she will pick 08023359484 you can help me try, she might pick. Is 13 years this no has been sitch off. If your mumis till alive pls don’t joke with her, mother love is priceless nothing can buy it.

I’m so rich now and comfortable but I still cry like someone who is suffering for love. Incase ur mom can be my mom too pls borrow me o. I promise to spoil her. Before you open your mouth to judge me pls ask yourself question before you judge.

Have gone through hell in life just to make my family happy. Life without my mum was hell, I mean real hell. The day I will share my story with you guys trust me, u will hug me. Honestly, I miss my mom… I’m crying again lol, cry cry baby”