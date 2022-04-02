TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front…

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying…

Moment man pulls out a gun in public after he was confronted for driving recklessly (Video)

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

An armed motorist tried to terrify another motorist on the streets of Ghana, resulting in a chaotic scene.

When a man was confronted for reckless driving, he pulled out a pistol to scare the person who was confronting him.
He was seen slapping the other man, who then attempted to protect himself, in a video shared online.

While they were exchanging heated words, the armed man continued to openly display the gun in public.

READ ALSO

Man catches long-term girlfriend at a club with side guy,…

Man cries out for justice as iPhone 13 Pro Max sent to him…

Other motorists and locals decided to step in and try to persuade them to stop fighting.

Watch the video below;

In other news, A company’s staffs  startled their boss by showing up at work at the same time, dressed identically to their boss.

The staff is dressed in dark blue pants and sky blue long-sleeved shirts. Brown shoes were also worn by many.

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Korra Obidi’s husband fights dirty with his wife, in front of their kids…

Korra Obidi kneels down to thank God as she finally moves out of husband’s…

Lady narrates how she faced constant bullying after marrying brother and giving…

17-year-old disabled girl shares heartbreaking experience

She said hurtful things about our daughter — Dancer Obidi’s ex-husband reveals…

It’s me against the industry – Davido goes emotional, unfollows…

Identical twin brothers who married same woman, share their story

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Husband cries out for advice after receiving call about wife fighting over man…

19-year-old suspected fraudster caught with thirty ATM cards

Moment man pulls out a gun in public after he was confronted for driving…

TMP Offisial on a new level with Leegali ft DJ Tuneross & Eleniyan

“Fans in the mud” – Reactions trail photoshoot of Mercy Eke and Tacha (Video)

Hilarious moment staffs surprise boss on April Fool’s day as they all…

“I take back every word” Wisdom Macaulay apologises to his sister,…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More