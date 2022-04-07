TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags…

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t…

Nkechi Blessing accuses ex-husband, Opeyemi of being a paedophile and bisexual, exposes dirty deeds

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing is not backing down from her assertions that her ex-husband, Opeyemi, is bisexual and a paedophile.

She accused the politician of enjoying and having so much pleasure during a threesome with his friend, Shaddy, on her Instagram story.

Nkechi Blessing
READ ALSO

“Yes I’m a lesbian and so what?” –…

His Gbola is not working – Actress Nkechi Blessing…

She went on to say that she received more messages from people accusing Opeyemi of being a paedophile and bisexual.

Opeyemi Falegan

Opeyemi attempted to use the cybercitizen for rituals but failed, according to one of the messages given by the cybercitizen.

See screenshots below:

In a related news; Amid clash with her politician husband, Falegan, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed that she is a lesbian.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her husband, Hon. Opeyemi Falegan have been the topic of discussion online following their nasty fight on Instagram.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha opens up about her children

“Serial babydaddy like you” – Iyabo Ojo blows hot, drags Davido over his…

Actress Chizzy Alichi opens up on the reason she hasn’t given birth to…

His Gbola is not working – Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday spills details…

“Finally gonna nack” – Mr Ibu says as he shares romantic video…

“Ada you’re still bitter like this? If them leave me you fit beat…

Manager of Viral Chicken republic dancers, reveals what he noticed about the…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Lady drags Israel DMW’s Fiancée as she makes shocking allegations (Video)

Moment man snatches microphone from preacher, slaps him for preaching against…

Nkechi Blessing accuses ex-husband, Opeyemi of being a paedophile and bisexual,…

Man seeks advice as girlfriend of two years says she won’t share bills with him…

“Bitter, damaged and lost” – Sonia Ogiri drags Annie Idibia as…

We don’t want money, FG knows our demands – Abductors of Abuja-Kaduna train…

“Finally gonna nack” – Mr Ibu says as he shares romantic video…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More