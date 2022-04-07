Nkechi Blessing accuses ex-husband, Opeyemi of being a paedophile and bisexual, exposes dirty deeds

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing is not backing down from her assertions that her ex-husband, Opeyemi, is bisexual and a paedophile.

She accused the politician of enjoying and having so much pleasure during a threesome with his friend, Shaddy, on her Instagram story.

She went on to say that she received more messages from people accusing Opeyemi of being a paedophile and bisexual.

Opeyemi attempted to use the cybercitizen for rituals but failed, according to one of the messages given by the cybercitizen.

See screenshots below:

In a related news; Amid clash with her politician husband, Falegan, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has revealed that she is a lesbian.

Nkechi Blessing Sunday and her husband, Hon. Opeyemi Falegan have been the topic of discussion online following their nasty fight on Instagram.