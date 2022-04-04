Police Inspector dies during sex romp with his lover in Ibadan hotel

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Michael Ogunlade, a police officer, is said to have died in a hotel in Ibadan, Oyo state, after a sex romp with his secret lover.

Suspect

According to a hotel source, the 47-year-old man died around 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, just after paying for a short stay with his lover at a hotel in Ibadan’s Oke-Ado neighborhood.

According to the witness, who spoke with Vanguard;

“They met me at the staircase but being one of the workers, I cannot be looking at their faces, so I just ignored them. A few minutes later, the woman rushed down and started crying, saying the man was unconscious.

“We quickly informed the police at Iyaganku Police Division and they came around quickly but before they would take him to a nearby hospital, he had given up the ghost.”

While some people claim he died due to the energy booster he ingested to have sex with the woman, others claim he died as a result of the thunderbolt laced on the woman by another man.

However, one of the hotel attendant said, “I don’t know her but the way she was talking after the incident, she had lost her husband in 2014. She even said the late officer was responsible for the payment of her children’s school fees for more than five years and other house chores.”

The woman was reportedly screaming in distress after the incident and was quoted as saying, “Where will I start again? He was my helper. My benefactor. He was like my husband because we saw him every Sunday. Apart from once a week. He responded to anything I asked him.”

