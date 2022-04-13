TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence,…

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized…

Portable bags endorsement deal with Sujimoto construction company (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a. Portable, a Nigerian raving musician, has signed an endorsement deal with Sujimoto, a Nigerian construction company.

Portable and Sujimoto staff

The Zazu crooner could be seen taking his trademark pose with one of the company’s officials in a video he shared of the moment he signed the contract.

READ ALSO

Airport employees abandon duty to pick money as Portable…

Portable reconciles with former manager, Kogbagidi (video)

The agreement comes after he signed a N50 million contract with entrepreneur Obi Cubana.

Announcing his latest deal via his Instagram channel, the singer wrote:

“AKOI GRACE. ANOTHER. ENDORSEMENT SEALED ✓✓✓2 out of 100 Kindly sit at home and Enjoy this offer we are bringing on the table @sujimoto81 and @homewinng CONGRATULATIONS TO ZEH NATIONAR THANKS ALWAYS.”

Watch the video below;

In other news; Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a popular Nollywood actress, has received a huge shade from her estranged husband, Hon Opeyemi Falegan.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s husband, Peter finally breaks silence, reveals what…

Korra Obidi’s alleged affair with club owner exposed in details as leaked chat…

“My father told us that beating women is good, he seized her two…

Osinachi’s twin sister, Grace reveals what made her late sister accept her…

Lady reveals what her boyfriend did after he noticed that she wears same…

She is not what you think, living with her was horror – Step son of Funke…

Insider spills details of JJC’s son after he tackled step-mom, Funke Akindele…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Phd holder wey illiterate like me dey help type caption” – Nkechi Blessing…

Portable bags endorsement deal with Sujimoto construction company (Video)

My next girl must have university degree at least – Opeyemi says as he…

Actress Tonto Dikeh throws shade at backstabbing associates, Mercy Johnson…

Ghanaian billionaire, Shatta Bandle buys 2022 Ferrari; shades Davido’s…

“Her doctor did her bad from day one” – Ini Edo’s…

Woman shares hilarious video of her man chasing her car after she pranked him by…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More