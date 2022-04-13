Portable bags endorsement deal with Sujimoto construction company (Video)

Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a. Portable, a Nigerian raving musician, has signed an endorsement deal with Sujimoto, a Nigerian construction company.

The Zazu crooner could be seen taking his trademark pose with one of the company’s officials in a video he shared of the moment he signed the contract.

The agreement comes after he signed a N50 million contract with entrepreneur Obi Cubana.

Announcing his latest deal via his Instagram channel, the singer wrote:

“AKOI GRACE. ANOTHER. ENDORSEMENT SEALED ✓✓✓2 out of 100 Kindly sit at home and Enjoy this offer we are bringing on the table @sujimoto81 and @homewinng CONGRATULATIONS TO ZEH NATIONAR THANKS ALWAYS.”

Watch the video below;

