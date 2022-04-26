TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house…

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out…

‘This Ike na ashawo’- Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Ike expresses love for Tacha

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ike, a former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepperdem’ housemate, has sparked mixed reactions on social media after declaring his love for Natacha Akide a.k.a Tacha, a colleague reality personality.

Ike Onyema shared a video of Tacha working out hard at the gym, along with a quick remark that ignited debate on social media.

Ike’s kindness comes after he disparaged his ex-girlfriend, Mercy Eke.

READ ALSO

Don Jazzy’s love letter to his new fiancee causes stir on…

“I’m a fool for trying to change a ho.e into a house wife” –…

The caption to Tacha’s video which he shared on his timeline reads:

“Why do I love tacha???? OMG See fine pikin.”

While some of his fans praised him, Mercy Eke’s supporters slammed him in the comments section.

@Naomi Diri wrote: “Ike loves Tacha right from the Pepper dem show and he didn’t hide his feelings..Mercy is aware of that Fact too..so to me it’s not new. He Vibes with Tacha more than Mercy Chemistry Wise. I Prefer Tacha to Mercy anytime and any day.”

@Vera de: “This Ike na ashawo!! Now you are leaving Ike to woo Tacha.”

@Ousmon: “Wait is loving someone an achievement cos sometimes both guys and ladies not all but some think loving one another is An achievement. I thought it self benefits.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Rita Dominic undergoes ritual process to enter husband’s house (Video)

10-year-old Chrisland school girl finally breaks silence, sends message to…

Alaafin of Oyo’s estranged wife, Queen Dami and mother thrown out of palace…

Davido’s babymama Chioma steps out with alleged new lover

Kate Henshaw opens up on remarriage at 50, reveals why she kept her daughter…

Beautiful moment Adekunle Gold surprised Simi on Nigerian Idol (Video)

Singer Davido buys multi-million car for his alleged new girlfriend

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘This Ike na ashawo’- Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Ike expresses love for Tacha

I want rich enemies – Tonto Dikeh says as she narrates how stingy her enemies…

Lady pounces on boyfriend’s side chic, leaves her with swollen lip after…

Video: Loyal dog refuses to abandon owner who ran mad, visits and plays with her…

Singer Davido buys multi-million car for his alleged new girlfriend

You never sabi work – White lady speaks Pidgin English to Yahoo boy who asked…

Davido engages troll in heated exchange over ‘childish write-up and show off’

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More