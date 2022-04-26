‘This Ike na ashawo’- Nigerians react as BBNaija’s Ike expresses love for Tacha

Ike, a former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepperdem’ housemate, has sparked mixed reactions on social media after declaring his love for Natacha Akide a.k.a Tacha, a colleague reality personality.

Ike Onyema shared a video of Tacha working out hard at the gym, along with a quick remark that ignited debate on social media.

Ike’s kindness comes after he disparaged his ex-girlfriend, Mercy Eke.

The caption to Tacha’s video which he shared on his timeline reads:

“Why do I love tacha???? OMG See fine pikin.”

While some of his fans praised him, Mercy Eke’s supporters slammed him in the comments section.

@Naomi Diri wrote: “Ike loves Tacha right from the Pepper dem show and he didn’t hide his feelings..Mercy is aware of that Fact too..so to me it’s not new. He Vibes with Tacha more than Mercy Chemistry Wise. I Prefer Tacha to Mercy anytime and any day.”

@Vera de: “This Ike na ashawo!! Now you are leaving Ike to woo Tacha.”

@Ousmon: “Wait is loving someone an achievement cos sometimes both guys and ladies not all but some think loving one another is An achievement. I thought it self benefits.”