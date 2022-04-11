TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced,…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as…

“This is the day Jesus will descend from heaven” – Dad fumes as he catches son smashing his plasma TV (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A video of a little boy smashing the plasma TV in his father’s house has sparked reactions on social media.

A video shared by the heartbroken father online, captured the moment his little son used a kitchen utensil to repeatedly smash his expensive plasma TV.

The little boy could be seen using what looks like a spatula to playfully smash the screen of the TV on the wall.

READ ALSO

Bovi puts up son for sale after he broke the third…

BBNaija: Only Nengi can make old TV’s look like flat screen…

The father didn’t seem to make any attempt to stop him as the little boy repeatedly used the kitchen equipment to smash the screen of the TV till it got spoilt.

The enraged man captioned the viral video;

“I swear this is the day Jesus will descend from heaven”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Osinachi’s producer drops bombshell on domestic violence faced, shares snapshots…

“Is this a joke?” – WhatsApp conversation between Regina…

Funke Akindele’s marriage allegedly on the verge of collapse as she threatens to…

Kemi Olunloyo calls out Frank Edwards for being late Osinachi Nwachukwu’s secret…

Sister of late sister Osinachi Nwachukwu opens up about what really led to her…

“Why do ladies get finer after divorce or breakups?” – Korra Obidi’s dance in…

How my father was rewarded after spending 37 years trying to make his wife happy…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Ghanaian pallbearers sell viral ‘Coffin Dance’ meme for over N500M as NFT,…

Prophetess to grant scholarship to children of late gospel singer, Osinachi…

Nigerians drag Tonto Dikeh over video of her 6-year-old son touching and…

“This is the day Jesus will descend from heaven” – Dad fumes as he…

“Stop the noise about husband needing respect and wife needing love”…

Family announces funeral arrangement for Doctor Chinelo Megafu killed in…

Bianca Ojukwu releases clear up-close video of Obiano’s wife assaulting her…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More