“This is the day Jesus will descend from heaven” – Dad fumes as he catches son smashing his plasma TV (Video)

A video of a little boy smashing the plasma TV in his father’s house has sparked reactions on social media.

A video shared by the heartbroken father online, captured the moment his little son used a kitchen utensil to repeatedly smash his expensive plasma TV.

The little boy could be seen using what looks like a spatula to playfully smash the screen of the TV on the wall.

The father didn’t seem to make any attempt to stop him as the little boy repeatedly used the kitchen equipment to smash the screen of the TV till it got spoilt.

The enraged man captioned the viral video;

“I swear this is the day Jesus will descend from heaven”

Watch the video below: