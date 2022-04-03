“You like trouble pass fight” – Reactions as Tonto Dikeh shares clip of Prince Kpokpogri twerking (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tonto Dikeh, a popular Nollywood actress, has sparked outrage by sharing a twerking video of her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri.

It’s worth recalling that the mother of one and the businessman ended their relationship amid a flurry of chaos.

Tonto Dikeh released a video of Prince Kpokpogri on Instagram months after their split, claiming to be in a joyous mood after being followed on Instagram.

“CURRENT MOOD..
💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾
A Gee just followed me on IG
💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾
IYAM NOW A BIGS GALS ON THIS INSTAGRAM STREET 🙌🏻🙌🏻🍾,” she wrote.

Watch the video below ;

See some reactions ;

In other news; The police have apprehended a teen kid who has become well-known for his involvement in internet fraud.

According to a post by Insgatblog9ja, Hussaini Suleiman, a 19-year-old Nigerianboy specialized in swapping ATM cards of unsuspecting victims in order to steal their money.

