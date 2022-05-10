Actress Chioma who confessed to sleeping with Apostle Suleman reacts to Stephanie Otobo’s x-rated photos against pastor

Controversial Chioma Ifemeludike, a Nollywood actress who admitted to sleeping with Apostle Suleman Johnson on two occasions, has reacted on social media to the newly released photos by Nigerian-Canadian singer, Stephanie Otobo.

Stephanie Otobo, who exposed the Apostle in 2017 but changed her mind after being paid, took Twitter by storm on May 9, 2022, with her new allegations, which included screenshots of an x-rated video call she allegedly had with Suleman.

Reacting to the call out and Suleman’s continuous denials, actress Ifemeludike who had also confessed to sleeping with the same cleric for money blasted him for debunking he viral reports.

She wrote;