Davido’s alleged girlfriend, Ama Reginald reportedly moves into singer’s house (Details)

Amid speculations about a possible romance between the popular crooner, David Adeleke better known as Davido and the social media influencer, Ama Reginald, a report that the latter regularly sleeps in the former’s house has emerged.

In previous reports, Davido has been romantically linked to Ama Reginald.

Netizens also speculated that the crooner purchased the Range Rover SUV she flaunted a few weeks ago.

According to a recent report, Ama Reginald now spends more time with the singer, sleeps in his house on a regular basis, and cruises in his private jet.

The post reads:

“Tor una remember our old customer Ama Dem say mama don dey sleep for Davido place regularly now, be like Sophia and Ama dey chop Davido now as Chioma just dey low-key on her own trying to stay out of online Drama. Ama self don dey follow Dem enter private jet God is Good ooo another congrats don dey come. I just say make I update for those way no believe when I first drip the Gist on April 7th. Na Ama dey rain now and as for that her friend hair boss Abi waything be her name way say na she buy Ama that house. Instead make una give credit to OBO una dey hide up and down, hair boss ko na dremo ni, person way don dey share cloth with Davido, but make una Sha say congratulate to Ama agin, make I use that one hold body for other repackaged bloggers, well las las OBO go reach anybody”.

See the post below: