TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician…

Bride’s mother climbs up stage to stop her daughter from…

Davido’s alleged girlfriend, Ama Reginald reportedly moves into singer’s house (Details)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Amid speculations about a possible romance between the popular crooner, David Adeleke better known as Davido and the social media influencer, Ama Reginald, a report that the latter regularly sleeps in the former’s house has emerged.

In previous reports, Davido has been romantically linked to Ama Reginald.

Netizens also speculated that the crooner purchased the Range Rover SUV she flaunted a few weeks ago.

READ ALSO

Loyal boyfriend steps out in T-shirt that declares ‘I love…

Man warns Dababy to hold his phone tight as fans mob him in…

According to a recent report, Ama Reginald now spends more time with the singer, sleeps in his house on a regular basis, and cruises in his private jet.

The post reads:

“Tor una remember our old customer Ama Dem say mama don dey sleep for Davido place regularly now, be like Sophia and Ama dey chop Davido now as Chioma just dey low-key on her own trying to stay out of online Drama. Ama self don dey follow Dem enter private jet God is Good ooo another congrats don dey come. I just say make I update for those way no believe when I first drip the Gist on April 7th. Na Ama dey rain now and as for that her friend hair boss Abi waything be her name way say na she buy Ama that house. Instead make una give credit to OBO una dey hide up and down, hair boss ko na dremo ni, person way don dey share cloth with Davido, but make una Sha say congratulate to Ama agin, make I use that one hold body for other repackaged bloggers, well las las OBO go reach anybody”.

See the post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla allegedly dating Kizz Daniel as they…

“I think you’re losing your brain” – Politician Galadima…

Bride’s mother climbs up stage to stop her daughter from kissing husband…

“She is rude” – Netizens knock Nini for ignoring Israel DMW while he…

I dislike seeing malicious people posting my child –Davido’s baby mama,…

Married women protest against young ladies snatching their husbands in Imo state…

Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi is allegedly having an affair with her 27 year old…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Few things I don’t know how to do – Anita Joseph reveals how husband helps her…

Iyabo Ojo blows hot as she reacts to reports about daughter, Priscilla dating…

Comedian, Josh2Funny and wife, Bina, welcome their first child

You are crazy – Funke Akindele slams crossdresser James Brown in video

Wife of Sound Engineer lynched and burnt by commercial motorcyclists in Lekki…

Davido’s alleged girlfriend, Ama Reginald reportedly moves into singer’s house…

Why I kept my marriage to Taaooma a secret – Abula

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More