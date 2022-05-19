FAIR MONEY LAUNCHES FAIRSAVE, A REVOLUTIONARY SAVINGS PRODUCT FAIRSAVE, UNVEILS TACHA AS PARTNER.

Leading Fintech firm, FairMoney has launched a new product; FairSave. It is a revolutionary savings product that rewards customers with more money for saving their money. FairSave offers users the opportunity to earn 10% interest per annum on their savings. The flexibility of withdrawal of both principal and interest countless times without penalty, secure platform and high yields stands FairSave out and puts it ahead of competitors.

FairMoney MicroFinance bank, the credit-led digital bank with a vision to close the financial inclusion gap with a focus on emerging markets, has been living up to its promise of making credit as well as other needed financial services accessible to the everyday people.

To further push awareness and adoption of FairSave as well as other tech led but highly needed financial solutions, FairMoney unveiled reality star and entrepreneur, Tacha, as their ambassador and partner. Tacha has, on the other hand, expressed her excitement in working with the brand, because of their drive for financial empowerment, which is helping businesses grow.

Speaking on the partnership and launch of FairSave, Nengi Akinola, Head, Marketing and Branding at FairMoney, explained that “FairMoney is committed to improving the lives of its customers, and with the launch of FairSave, customers are guaranteed a sure and flexible way to grow their finances while getting instant rewards. With the signing of Tacha as a brand ambassador, we are sure of a mutually beneficial relationship, we are leveraging her star power and strong personality to increase awareness and education about our efficient financial solutions, while enabling fintech adoption and driving financial inclusion”.

Customers who want more information on how to make money while saving through ‘FAIRSAVE’ can visit www.fairmoney.ng. They can also send a mail to [email protected], call +234 1 888 5577 or follow their verified social media handles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.