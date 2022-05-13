Fans hail Regina Daniels as she flaunts baby bump for her 61 year old husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Regina Daniels, a popular Nollywood actress, is about to become a mother for the second time.

The young and stunning actress was recently spotted at an event with her husband, flaunting her second pregnancy bump.

Daniels, who is married to billionaire politician Ned Nwoko, posted photos from the event to her Instagram page, and fans have been showering her with congratulatory messages.

“Join me to congratulate my husband once again as he receives the approval certificate for the sports university idumuje ugboko delta state Nigeria. This university is a huge win for all sports men and women in Nigeria and Africa at large. The goal is to provide an enabling high-tech environment for the training of world class sportsmen and women akin to a model of excellence in sports and academics,” she captioned photos posted.

This was greeted to lots of congratulatory messages from fans who could spot the bulging stomach.

See photos;

