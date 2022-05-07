“I enjoy kissing people’s girlfriends” – Kunle Remi brags

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Kunle Remi, a Nollywood actor, has boasted about the advantages of working in the film industry surrounded by beautiful actresses.

The Sin City star actor believes he is living the life that many men desire.
The actor discussed how he handles intimate scenes as a guest on the ‘African Time Podcast.’

He said,

“People often say to me, ‘You are enjoying o. See how you kissed Sharon, my crush’. First, I get paid to do that (to kiss people’s crushes). Second, the crush is beautiful. Third, there were like 30 people in the room (while shooting the scene).”

Recalling an awkward kissing scene he was once involved in, the ‘Mama Drama’ actor said,

“I once shot a romantic scene with a sweet actress, and we already had good chemistry. But, after such a nice kiss, she received a phone call and said, ‘Hey baby, we are done’ (presumably to her boyfriend). I was not really expecting anything but (I felt) she should have given us a moment to appreciate the kiss. (To enact that scene), we mentally zoned out all the people that were in the room, and it was so nice.”

On what he would consider before acting a sex scene, he said,

“I will do it as long as it is important to the story. I won’t just do anything sexual (for the sake of it). First, I have to ask, ‘Why do they need to have sex’? I then try to see if there is any way we can portray the scene without including sexual content? (However), I will do it if sex is important to the story.”

