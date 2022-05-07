It’s a big message – Young man frames Obi Cubana’s comment on his video

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian man has framed the comment made by business mogul Obi Cubana in his music promotional video.

Cameo Huzla, a content creator, created a promotional video for Cubana’s Odogwu Bitters, which caught the billionaire’s attention when blogger Tunde Ednut reposted it on his page.

In the comments section, the Anambra-born businessman stated that Nigerian youths are talented and praised Cameo for the video.

Feeling elated for the recognition, Cameo framed the comments and did a photoshoot with him holding the frame. He also filmed the moment it was hung on the wall.

He shared photos and a video on his IG page as he celebrated the endorsement which he said is a big message that can serve as a source of motivation to others like him.

”This is a BIG MESSAGE not just to me but to every struggling up and coming act(like me) out there✉️✊🏿 This framed comment means a lot to me and my whole career🥲 for a prominent man like @obi_cubana to endorse my piece of work on @mufasatundeednut ‘s page? chai!!!

It can only be a genuine heart of kindness🙏🏿🙏🏿 I appreciate this sir. I’M KEEPING THIS FRAME FOR EVERY MORNING MOTIVATION,FOR MY PEOPLE TO SEE WHEN A BILLIONAIRE MENTIONED & ENDORSED MY PIECE OF WORK,” he wrote.

