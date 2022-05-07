It’s a big message – Young man frames Obi Cubana’s comment on his video

A young Nigerian man has framed the comment made by business mogul Obi Cubana in his music promotional video.

Cameo Huzla, a content creator, created a promotional video for Cubana’s Odogwu Bitters, which caught the billionaire’s attention when blogger Tunde Ednut reposted it on his page.

In the comments section, the Anambra-born businessman stated that Nigerian youths are talented and praised Cameo for the video.

Feeling elated for the recognition, Cameo framed the comments and did a photoshoot with him holding the frame. He also filmed the moment it was hung on the wall.

He shared photos and a video on his IG page as he celebrated the endorsement which he said is a big message that can serve as a source of motivation to others like him.