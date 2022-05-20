Kemi Olunloyo reacts after BBNAIJA Erica advised Nigerians to leave the country

Kemi Olunloyo, a controversial investigative journalist, has responded to BBNaija Erica Nlewedim’s advice to Nigerians to leave the country if they have the means.

Erica Nlewedim, a reality star, took to Twitter to advise Nigerians to begin planning their exit strategy from the country.

According to the former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nigeria is not worth dying for, and the citizens don’t care either, so if you have the money, start planning a way to leave the country.

She wrote:

“Nigeria is not worth dying over, the Nigerians too don’t even care so if you have the money, let another country be your plan B!.”

Reacting to her tweet, Kemi Olunloyo, started by saying that Nigerian youths should not think of relocating to countries like, UK, USA and Canada because they don’t want them there.

Kemi however affirmed Erica’s statement but added that no-one should visit UK, USA, and Canada with a non-immigrant visa and stay there illegally like music producer Samklef and blogger Tunde Ednut.

She wrote: