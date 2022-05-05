“My twin” – Davido shows off second daughter

Singer and proud father of four, David Adeleke aka Davido is never tired of showing off his daughters especially the second child, Hailey.

TheinfoNG recalls that days ago Davido showered love on his second child, Hailey Adeleke. The dotting father took to his Instagram story to share a stunning video of his cute mini me proudly showing off her long pony tail.

Davido stated that he was gearing up for her fifth birthday in May.

He wrote,

“My beautiful baby. BIG 5 soon!”.

In a fresh post, the award winning singer has shared cute new photos of Hailey referring to has his twin.

