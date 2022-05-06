Why I have never said ‘I love you’ to any girl – Singer, Chike opens up

Nigerian singer, Chike has taken to Instagram to share a little detail about his personal and relationship life.

The singer took to his official Instagram page some moments ago, to reveal why he doesn’t admit being in love with any woman.

According to Chike, he has never in his life told any woman that he is in love with her.

Speaking on his reason for not saying that to any woman, Chike stated that he doesn’t like the vulnerability that comes with confessing love for a girl.

In his words,

“I have never said “I love you “. I guess for me that’s just too vulnerable. I get that feeling that it I say it, my bolz would shrink and maybe disappear. Happy I get to sing it though 😌.”