Why I will not be celebrating my birthday this year – Tonto Dikeh laments

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has revealed why she will not be celebrating her birth anniversary this year.

The single mother made the announcement on her official Instagram page.

Tonto’s birthday is in one month, but she won’t be celebrating because she finds the typical birthday routine boring.

She stated that, despite the fact that this year has been the most peaceful in a long time for her, she will not be celebrating her birthday.

In her own words:

“My birthday is exactly 1 month from today!! Bored of the normal birthday routines. I’ll prefer not to celebrate even though this year has been my happiest, most peaceful in a very long time. Totally confused and excited”

