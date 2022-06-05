Black Sunday: Davido, Mr Macaroni, Falz, Others react to Ondo church attack

Nigerian celebrities have united in their condemnation of the attack in Owo, Ondo state, in which unknown gunmen killed scores of worshippers during a service at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
In immediate reactions, award-winning singer Davido expressed sadness and asked fans to continue praying for Nigeria, while Mr Macaroni and others condemned the heinous crime.
On Twitter, Mr Macaroni wrote: “How can you just kill people like this ??? How???? Like their lives mean nothing!! What should happen to their families?? Their loved ones, friends, colleagues?? What has happened to the right of every citizen to life? There is no justification for this madness!!!!”
— MrMacaroni (@mrmacaronii) June 5, 2022
Davido wrote;
Jesus take control …. Pray for Nigeria Rip to all the lost souls 💔 #Prayforondo
— Davido (@davido) June 5, 2022
Falz wrote;
Johnny Driller tweeted;
Those people that were killed left their homes this morning never even slightly imagining that this was going to happen them.
This country, this place is getting scarier everyday 💔
— Johnny Drille (@Johnnydrille) June 5, 2022
