Bride goes traditional as she ditches cake and feeds her hubby fufu at wedding (Video)

A Nigerian couple entertained their wedding guests by embracing the consumption of a native delicacy.

The bride and groom decided to skip the traditional cake cutting at wedding ceremonies in favor of fufu and soup.

In a viral video, she can be seen feeding her soon-to-be husband fufu that was placed on the table instead of a cake.

The MCs could be heard gushing over their love as she joyfully fed her husband and he munched the meal with a smile on his face.

