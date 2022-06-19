Bride goes traditional as she ditches cake and feeds her hubby fufu at wedding (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian couple entertained their wedding guests by embracing the consumption of a native delicacy.

The bride and groom decided to skip the traditional cake cutting at wedding ceremonies in favor of fufu and soup.

In a viral video, she can be seen feeding her soon-to-be husband fufu that was placed on the table instead of a cake.

The MCs could be heard gushing over their love as she joyfully fed her husband and he munched the meal with a smile on his face.

Watch the video below;

 

In other news; A video showing a group of ladies gleefully selling their votes during the ongoing gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State has sparked outrage on social media.

This comes after weeks of an online campaign in the country against voter fraud and vote buying.

BBNaija Reunion: “We were never in a relationship” Drama as Emmanuel denies…

