EkitiDecides2022: Nigerian youths celebrate; show off huge cash after successfully selling their votes [Video]

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A video showing a group of ladies gleefully selling their votes during the ongoing gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State has sparked outrage on social media.

This comes after weeks of an online campaign in the country against voter fraud and vote buying.

The ladies, who were all holding their permanent voters’ cards, could be seen flaunting the money they made from the quick sale in the video.

The ladies made joyful noises alongside their male counterparts as they swung their wads of cash in front of the camera.

Watch Video Below [Swipe Left To Watch]

Reacting, @Ugoo Peters wrote:

“So this change you are holding is going to sustain you for the next 4year? Many Nigerian youths need serious he❤️lp.”

