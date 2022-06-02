“I adore you my love” – Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband, Teebillz, gushes over his woman

Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz, a Nigerian talent manager, has taken to social media to praise his wife and the mother of his last child.

The music executive, who was previously married to singer Tiwa Savage, shared photos of himself with his wife and praised her for being a real one.

He captioned the post,

“A woman that’s ten toes down comes with certain grace, strength and intelligence…… I adore you my love.” “Don’t get caught up in the hype and miss out on a real one because you couldn’t tell the difference”, he added.

See his post below,

Tee Billz also credited his woman for his life while he shared loved up photos of them together.