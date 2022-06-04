Lady calls out her 23-year-old sister who slept with her boyfriend

A Twitter user identified as @BabeXhosa has narrated in details how her younger sister slept with her boyfriend.

She revealed that the first time she caught her sister in bed with her boyfriend, he claimed that he was only giving her a massage when it was obvious that they were sleeping together.

She gave her boyfriend a second chance and some weeks later, she caught her again in bed with him. She lost her cool with them, attracting the police.

The lady further revealed that she is now in a fresh relationship but insecure of her sister.

She tweeted;

“THE first time I caught my sister in bed with my boyfriend she said he was giving her a massage for her bad back. She simply looked me in the eye and told me “you got it all wrong big sis”.

I fled in tears went to stay with a friend. Two weeks later my boyfriend came crawling back asking for a second chance. I forgave him and we moved back in together.

Six weeks later I came home and found a trail of clothes leading from my front door to my bedroom. There was my dear sister sleeping with my boyfriend.

This time I went crazy at them. I threw shoes, books, toiletries and handbags. I screamed so loudly the neighbours called the police.

Now I’m with a new guy and paranoid that she’ll try and sleep with him too. The thing about my sister is that she never wanted my ex for a relationship – she simply had to “have a go” for her own curiosity and ego.

What makes me extra mad is that my parents refuse to confront her and constantly throw out the old line “You know what shes like”, as if that excuses everything. Must | really dump my own sister so | can have a decent relationship with a man?.”