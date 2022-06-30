Netizens react as lady shares video of her brother’s unhappy reaction to his birthday surprise

A woman has shared how her younger brother received a surprise birthday celebration from her family, only for him to appear dejected.

She posted a clip from the memorable event in which everyone were singing him a happy birthday song but he didn’t appear amused or thrilled.

The youngster just stayed impassive despite the singing of the entire family and a few friends, balloons, and other gifts in the room.

Someone in front of the camera had to prompt him to grin at one point since his countenance didn’t change.

See netizens reactions:

_toby_loba wrote; “Una no buy am bicycle nah why.”

yourgirltee___; “He might be troubled by something, no be everything una go dey use catch cruise children don’t just get moody for no reason.”

george_xy_; “Dude expected something more, wasn’t impressed at all”

paraneverson; “nobody dey smile for the country again, eye dey red”

ikennamdiii249; “make una no blame am, country hard for everybody”

Watch the video below:

