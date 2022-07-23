TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lawyer in disbelief as divorce-seeking client logs into Zoom…

“I carried her for nine months only for her to steal my…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

We should focus on prosecuting corrupt public officials not alleged Yahoo boys – Peter Obi

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, has condemned the Nigerian system for criminalizing young people who embrace technology while ignoring corrupt government officials and politicians.

He believes it is wrong for security officials to arrest young boys carrying laptop computers on suspicion of being internet fraudsters known as Yahoo Boys.

The former Anambra state governor was speaking with Nigerians on an airplane when he stated that such practices must stop.

READ ALSO

Oyibo lady speaks fluent Igbo while declaring support for…

Davido replies fan who asked if he’s OBidient,…

Obi, then, expressed disappointment over how the Accountant-General of the federation, Ahmed Idris who was arrested for allegedly embezzling N80bn was granted bail by the court.

Watch him speak below:

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lawyer in disbelief as divorce-seeking client logs into Zoom court while…

“I carried her for nine months only for her to steal my husband”…

Actress, Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

“I don’t respect the dead, Ada Ameh was a bully who terrorized me” Kemi Olunloyo…

“He Hasn’t Bathed for 3 Years”: Okada Riders Forcefully Bath…

23-yr-old lady marries her cheating boyfriend’s 89-yr-old dad

’10 years later and we still do’ – Naeto C and Nicole Chike celebrate wedding…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

We should focus on prosecuting corrupt public officials not alleged Yahoo boys –…

Davido gets caught by his fans in Amsterdam as he does the unthinkable (Video)

Anita Joseph reveals secret to her blissful marriage despite ill-wish for…

Music mogul, Don Jazzy loses mother

Elderly woman who melted hearts for dancing beautifully in viral video becomes a…

“I don’t see anyone in the music industry apart from Burna Boy” – Omah Lay…

Ice cream seller who’s been struggling for years receives N200k from Nigerians

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More