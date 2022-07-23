We should focus on prosecuting corrupt public officials not alleged Yahoo boys – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, has condemned the Nigerian system for criminalizing young people who embrace technology while ignoring corrupt government officials and politicians.

He believes it is wrong for security officials to arrest young boys carrying laptop computers on suspicion of being internet fraudsters known as Yahoo Boys.

The former Anambra state governor was speaking with Nigerians on an airplane when he stated that such practices must stop.

Obi, then, expressed disappointment over how the Accountant-General of the federation, Ahmed Idris who was arrested for allegedly embezzling N80bn was granted bail by the court.

Watch him speak below: