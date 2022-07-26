BBNaija housemate, Groovy refuses to kiss Beauty, says it is too early

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Groovy and Beauty, housemates of the Big Brother Naija Season seven edition have been flirting with each other since they entered the house.

Fans and Netizens are all ready shipping the duo as the pair seems to have formed a connection already despite knowing each other for just few days.

However, hours ago, the ‘Level 2 housemates’ decided to play a game of ‘Truth or Dare’.

During the game, Beauty was dared to kiss Groovy but he refused, leaving Beauty with a feeling of embarrassment.

However, he revealed why he didn’t want to kiss her. He said:
“I feel like it’s a bit too early for this.

If I am out of the picture, would it not be easier for you to do what you’re here to do?”

In her defense, Beauty argued that Groovy was being uptight, causing her to leave the game.

She said:
“I can be cranky for other things but not this. This whole process is a lot for me,”

