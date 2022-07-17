Davido, B-red, Isreal, others mount motorcycles as Ademola Adeleke is declared winner of Osun election (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

The Adeleke family is celebrating after former lawmaker Ademola Adeleke was declared the winner of the Osun gubernatorial election.

Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won a crucial victory and then defeated the incumbent Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressive Congress, at the polls.

In excitement, Davido, his cousin B-red, and his crew members all mounted motorcycles to celebrate the victory.

Davido’s Uncle, Ademola Adeleke

Davido as we all know undoubtedly was at the forefront in campaigning for his uncle both via social media and on ground.

B-red in one of the videos promised that his father’s government would change Osun State.

Watch some clips below:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

