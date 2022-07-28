TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle…

It feels like I lost myself to a ghost – Lady laments after…

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by…

“This family needed no second wife” – Fans gush over new photos of Yul Edochie’s first wife, May and lookalike daughter

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Social media users have gushed over Yul Edochie’s first wife, May and her lookalike daughter, Danielle.

The embattled May had stirred reactions after she stepped out for an event with her beautiful daughter.

Some social media users shared their observation about May’s striking resemblance to her daughter while some queried why a man who has such beautiful family would want to take a second wife.

READ ALSO

May Edochie Replies Female Pastor Who Said Yul Edochie Will…

“Since I born you, you no dey select food”…

@Jerry Mathew wrote: “This family needed no second wife, What a beauty.”

@Deborah Frank wrote: “This is the kind of family I wish for. I would never wish for a second wife.”

It can be recalled that the popular actor, Yul had caused an uproar on social media when he introduced his second wife, Judy Austin and the baby he had with her.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Destiny Etiko reacts after being accused of sleeping with Apostle Johnson…

It feels like I lost myself to a ghost – Lady laments after falling victim…

Lady cries uncontrollably after being served breakfast by boyfriend she’s been…

Lady narrates what happened to her after attending her ex-boyfriend’s…

Queen Nwokoye breaks silence following allegation of sleeping with Apostle…

Man disgraced by friend after bringing in a woman to his house

Tems reveals that woman in popular old TV advert is her mum (Video)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Funny moment man snoring aggressively in his sleep scared his baby (Video)

“This family needed no second wife” – Fans gush over new photos of Yul…

Friends tease lady as she cries inconsolably after being dumped by boyfriend of…

The main reason I’m supporting Tinubu is because of his brain – Comedian, Mr…

#BBNaija: Drama as Adekunle, Shegzz, and Chichi engage in heated argument…

Erica Nlewedim places curse on fast thief that stole her entire cash at…

Apostle Johnson Suleiman Reacts To Allegations Of Sleeping With Over 10…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More