“This family needed no second wife” – Fans gush over new photos of Yul Edochie’s first wife, May and lookalike daughter

Social media users have gushed over Yul Edochie’s first wife, May and her lookalike daughter, Danielle.

The embattled May had stirred reactions after she stepped out for an event with her beautiful daughter.

Some social media users shared their observation about May’s striking resemblance to her daughter while some queried why a man who has such beautiful family would want to take a second wife.

@Jerry Mathew wrote: “This family needed no second wife, What a beauty.”

@Deborah Frank wrote: “This is the kind of family I wish for. I would never wish for a second wife.”

It can be recalled that the popular actor, Yul had caused an uproar on social media when he introduced his second wife, Judy Austin and the baby he had with her.