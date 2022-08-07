TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubukar’s health deteriorating badly after exposing…

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room,…

“We Know We Are Related” – Man Marries His…

#BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality show

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Beauty, one of the Big Brother Naija housemates, has been disqualified from the ongoing show.

Beauty was disqualified for destroying the property of BBNaija, which is against the show’s rules.

READ ALSO

“Hin thing small” – Beauty exposes under sheet acts with…

BBNaija applicants sent me nudes, N100m, N50m – Denrele

It can be recalled that Beauty assaulted Ilebaye for defending Chioma, which earned her the first strike.

Following a serious disagreement with Groovy for dancing with a fellow housemate, Chomzy, where she altered body-shaming words at her love interest, the organizers of the show sent her packing.

Biggie on Sunday announced that Beauty was disqualified for violence and asked to leave the house immediately.

In other news; Stephanie Victoria Allen, also known as Stefflon Don, has given more details on why she split up with Nigerian musician, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

She said;

“I broke up with Burna Boy because he has a fragile ego. He sees his friend Wizkid as a competition, despite knowing Wizkid is bigger than he is. He can’t even satisfy me in bed. SMH. He bullied me the last time I wanted to talk, but not anymore,” she wrote on her Instastories

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubukar’s health deteriorating badly after exposing Apostle Suleman

“I want to f*ck” – Lady screams in hotel room, man rushes out…

“We Know We Are Related” – Man Marries His Sister, Births Four…

Lady sends severe warning to Davido for reportedly pestering her with messages…

Regina Daniels reacts to Somadina Adinma’s comment on her post (Video)

“Even if I sneeze different, Adesua will sense it and ask what’s wrong” — Jemima…

‘I dumped Burna Boy because he couldn’t satisfy me in bed’ – Stefflon Don

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Davido spotted for the first time with two-year-old son, Dawson (Video)

#BBNaija: Christy O and Cyph evicted, new housemates added

#BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality show

‘I dumped Burna Boy because he couldn’t satisfy me in bed’ – Stefflon Don

Cubana Chief Priest reacts as he narrowly escapes death after unknown gunmen…

Halima Abubukar’s health deteriorating badly after exposing Apostle Suleman

Regina Daniels reacts to Somadina Adinma’s comment on her post (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More