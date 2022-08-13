BBNAIJA: Beauty’s fan cries uncontrollably as Phyna and Groovy get busy under the sheet (Audio)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A lady has shed tears after Big Brother Naija’s Phyna and Groovy got intimate under the sheet.

Groovy

Beauty had a thing going with her colleague, Groovy, and had resisted Phyna’s advances toward him on several occasions prior to her eviction.

Phyna

However, last night, the two housemates (Phyna and Groovy) were caught on camera making some suggestive movements under the duvet.

The lady who appears to be a fan of Beauty, the evicted housemate, was heard crying on a Twitter Space because of this.

Beauty

According to her, Groovy is trying to pit Beauty against Phyna by making a move on Phyna now that Beauty has been disqualified.

Listen to the voice below;

The audio has stirred many reactions from Netizens:

