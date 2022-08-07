“Hin thing small” – Beauty exposes under sheet acts with Groovy over dance with Chomzy (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Beauty, a BBnaija ‘Level Up’ housemate, gets into a heated argument with Groovy regarding dancing with Chomzy.

During the Saturday night party, Chomzy made moves to dance with Beauty’s love interest.

Following the level one housemate’s move, the beauty queen went berserk and attempted to damage Groovy’s microphone transmitter.

Beauty who probably has had too much to drink communicated her feelings by hauling words of their undersheet acts at Groovy.

“He has sucked my breast, fingered my v***na. Hin thing small,” she said in the heat of the argument.

The housemate’s Miss Nigeria title was dragged through the mud despite Amaka’s attempt to keep her together.

“I’m a Queen but I hustle too. I know what my eyes have seen in the streets so the streets can’t move me,” Amaka reacted afterward.

